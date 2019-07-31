More information uncovered from arrested brother-in-law of Zahran

-

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara says more information was unveiled during further interrogations into the brother-in-law of the ringleader of the coordinated terror attacks on Easter Sunday.

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested Zahran Hashim’s wife’s elder brother at his houses in Kekunagolla, Katupotha.

It was reported that the suspect had received weapon training at Nuwara Eliya camp along with the leader of National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ).

The 28-year-old named Mohammadu Abdul Kader had also attended the lectures conducted by Zahran Hashim.

The police spokesperson further stated that the sister of the suspect’s mother is married to Maulvi Naufer, who is currently under arrest.

Meanwhile, Venerable Pahiyangala Ananda Thero revealed that a medical officer in Colombo had deliberately concealed the medical records of a younger brother Zahran Hashim, who was injured during a bomb testing.

The private hospital at which he had received medical treatment had not informed the police on the matter, Venerable Ananda Thero said.

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe alleges that the officials at the Attorney General’s Department have swept the file containing information on the NTJ under the rug, which could have prevented the terror attacks on the 21st of April if timely action was taken on it.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by the General Secretary of the Sinhala Ravaya organization Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thera at the Police Headquarters yesterday (29), against State Counsel Malik Azeez of the Attorney General’s Department.

Ven. Sudatta Thera handed over a letter to the President on the matter today (30).

Further investigations into the complaint filed by Ven. Sudatta Thera has been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department, the police media spokesperson said.