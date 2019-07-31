-

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Alissa has visited Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero and Chief Prelate of Malwatte Chapter Most Ven. Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera this morning (30).

It was reported that he had held talks with Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela during his visit to the chief prelates.

Afterwards, he has visited Ramanna Nikaya Mahanayake Most Venerable Napana Premasiri Thera.

Meanwhile, the National Conference on Peace, Harmony, and Coexistence commenced this evening (30) at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo.

The event was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and religious leaders.

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League joined the conference as the chief guest.