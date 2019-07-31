State banks must not be privatized - President

July 30, 2019   11:47 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasizes that state banks must not be privatized under any circumstances.

The President stated this addressing an event held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) this evening (30), in celebration of the golden jubilee of Bank of Ceylon.

It is no secret that corruption, inefficient management and the arbitrary actions of the trade unions have resulted in the situation unfolded at government institutions, the President said commenting further.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, Chairman of Bank of Ceylon Ronald C. Perera, CEO/General Manager of BOC Senarath Bandara and many other distinguished invitees had attended the event.

