Army chief to testify before PSC again

Army chief to testify before PSC again

July 31, 2019   08:34 am

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks is set to reconvene today (31).

MP Jayampathy Wickremeratne said the panel will assemble at 10.30 am at the Parliament complex.

Accordingly, Commander of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to give evidence before the committee again.

In addition, former Defence Secretary Kapila Vaidyaratne is also slated to testify before the committee today.

MP Wickramaratne added that the procedures of the panel will be opened for media as usual.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories