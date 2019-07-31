Army chief to testify before PSC again

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks is set to reconvene today (31).

MP Jayampathy Wickremeratne said the panel will assemble at 10.30 am at the Parliament complex.

Accordingly, Commander of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to give evidence before the committee again.

In addition, former Defence Secretary Kapila Vaidyaratne is also slated to testify before the committee today.

MP Wickramaratne added that the procedures of the panel will be opened for media as usual.