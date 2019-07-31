Suspect arrested for aiding & abetting shooting at Kohuwala

-

A suspect has been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting incident at Jambugasmulla, Kohuwala, in which one person was killed while another was injured.

Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the suspect was taken into custody in Nugegoda area by the officers of Western Province (South) crimes division.

The 39-year-old suspect is said to be a resident of Gangodawila area in Nugegoda.

Further interrogations into the suspect have led the police to find two face coverings used by the gunmen.

The suspect is to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Unidentified gunmen had opened fire at two persons travelling in a Land Cruiser jeep at Jambugasmulla Road in Kohuwala at around 1.10 am on Sunday (28).

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The other shooting victim was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Madiwela road in the Udahamulla area.