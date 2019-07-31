Suspect arrested for aiding & abetting shooting at Kohuwala

Suspect arrested for aiding & abetting shooting at Kohuwala

July 31, 2019   08:56 am

-

A suspect has been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting incident at Jambugasmulla, Kohuwala, in which one person was killed while another was injured.

Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the suspect was taken into custody in Nugegoda area by the officers of Western Province (South) crimes division.

The 39-year-old suspect is said to be a resident of Gangodawila area in Nugegoda.

Further interrogations into the suspect have led the police to find two face coverings used by the gunmen.

The suspect is to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Unidentified gunmen had opened fire at two persons travelling in a Land Cruiser jeep at Jambugasmulla Road in Kohuwala at around 1.10 am on Sunday (28).

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The other shooting victim was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Madiwela road in the Udahamulla area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories