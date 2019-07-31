Two including woman arrested with heroin in separate raids

-

A woman has been arrested last evening (30) at Angoda in Mulleriyawa police division for possessing 2g 200mg of heroin.

The raid was carried out by the officers of Mulleriyawa Police, who acted on a tip-off received by them.

The arrested woman, aged 27 years, is a resident at Abare Road in Narahenpita area.

She is to be produced before Aluthakde Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Mulleriyawa Police is probing the incident further.

Meanwhile, another suspect has been arrested during a separate raid while in possession of 32g 195mg of heroin.

He was arrested at Perera Road in Boralesgamuwa following a tip-off received by the officers of Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

The 31-year-old suspect will be produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (31), the police said.