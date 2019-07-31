-

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara against being sent on compulsory leave has been fixed for support on September 17th.

The FR petition was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairajah today (31).

As the petition has to be considered before a three-judge bench, the Supreme Court justices ordered to take up the petition again on September 17th.

Police chief appeared before the court when the petition was taken up before the Supreme Court this morning.

On 29th April, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara was handed Compulsory Leave over investigations on the Easter Day attacks.

Hence, the IGP filed an FR petition with the Supreme Court citing the Speaker of Parliament, members of the Constitutional Council, the Attorney General, the acting Inspector General of Police and several others as the respondents.

The IGP stated that he was sent on compulsory leave in the backdrop of Easter Sunday attacks as per the orders of the President, however, this has violated his fundamental rights since the President is not is the disciplinary authority.

He added that the decision to send him on compulsory leave is completely against the law as the President is not vested with such powers.

He has sought the Supreme Court to hear the petition and to deliver an interim order to void the decision to send him on compulsory leave until the hearing concludes.