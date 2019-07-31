Airman on duty shoots himself in front of Swiss Ambassadors house

July 31, 2019   02:50 pm

An airman on duty in front of the official residence of the Switzerland Ambassador in Colombo has committed suicide by shooting himself.

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) airman was on security duty in front of the Swiss Ambassador’s residence located on Thurston Road in Colombo 03.

He had suddenly taken his own life by shooting himself to death using his service weapon, sources said.   

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained while police are conducting further investigations.

