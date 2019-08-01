Science Faculty of Ruhuna Uni closed indefinitely
July 31, 2019 04:42 pm
The Faculty of Science of University of Ruhuna located at the Wellamadama complex has been closed until further notice, the administration of the university said.
The students of the Science Faculty have accordingly been informed to vacate the faculty premises before 6.00 pm this evening (31).
The decision was taken owing to an incident of ragging that has allegedly taken place inside one of the hostels, the university administration said further.