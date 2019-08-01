Sri Lanka now focusing on the revival of tourism - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka is now safe for tourists and security has returned to normalcy in the country which is recovering from the devastating Easter Sunday terror attacks.

“Since the unfortunate and tragic blasts which took place on Easter, we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that tourists can visit Sri Lanka and to ensure that they have a safe stay in Sri Lanka,” he said.

He made these comments while addressing a press conference held at Temple Trees this morning (31) to announce plans to introduce free visa on arrival to visitors from nearly 50 countries, as part of its latest effort to revive the country’s lucrative tourism industry which was badly affected by the suicide bombings.



The PM said that all persons involved in the ‘ISIS-inspired’ attack on 21st of April are all under the custody of the Sri Lanka Police and that there are no suspects wanted in connection with the incident who are yet to be arrested.

In addition to them, people who have had long-standing associations with the terror suspects, though they are not involved in the attacks, have also been questioned, he said. Some have been detained and some have been released, Wickremesinghe said.

He revealed that around 200 people are currently being held under detention orders, made under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and that police are continuing further investigations.

“We have been beefing up our security measures, especially the border security,” he said, adding that now the government’s intention is to encourage tourism as they are satisfied that security is returning to normalcy.

The Prime Minister emphasized out that Sri Lanka will be holding all traditional festivals in August and September, such as the famous Esala Perahera of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy and other Buddhist Peraheras which take place from Mahiyangana to Devinuwara and other parts of the country.

He also said that a number of Hindu festivals in Jaffna and Colombo as well as the three main festivals of the Catholic churches at Thewatta, Thalawila and Madhu.

“We are taking all security precautions to ensure this is held,” he stressed.

Sri Lanka is on its way back to normalcy, he said, adding that the government is also now focusing on the revival of tourism.

He said that the government has implemented many measures such as the lifting of the visa requirements.

The Prime Minister said they are also in the process of granting moratorium to members involved in the tourism industry and the government has taken steps to reduce the ground handling charges and the fuel charges at the Katunayake Airport.

He said all these measures are being implemented which would make it easier and certainly more profitable for airlines to come in.

He said they would now like to promote Sri Lanka as “a destination which is safe for people who visit and also we are giving them the type of concessions and rates which they may not get for a long, long time.”

Wickremesinghe said the government is looking at tourism that has been one of the country’s main income earners and also because a large number of people live off tourism.

“It has been one of the biggest employment creators in the country and we want all of them to carry on and at the same time we want to give the tourists a good holiday,” he said.