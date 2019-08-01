Soldier commits suicide by shooting himself at Ranasevapura camp

July 31, 2019   06:24 pm

An army soldier has committed suicide by shooting himself at the Ranasevapura army camp in Anuradhapura.

Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu confirmed that a 24-year-old soldier had shot himself using his service weapon at around 3.55 p.m. today (31).

Incidentally a similar suicide by a security forces member was reported earlier today in Colombo.

An airman of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) on duty in front of the official residence of the Switzerland Ambassador in Colombo had also committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon.

