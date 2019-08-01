Four Indian fishers arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 04 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler belonging to them for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on Wednesday (31).

The apprehension was made by a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off the Kovilam Lighthouse.

The group of Indian fishermen had been fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters by the time the apprehension was made, the navy said.

The apprehended fishers and their trawler being subsequently handed over to a craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and afterwards the suspects were escorted to the naval base SLNS ‘Elara’.

These fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward action, after a medical examination.