Suspect arrested over double murder in Kilinochchi

August 1, 2019   08:34 am

A suspect linked to the murder of an elderly woman and her son in Kilinochchi has been arrested yesterday (31), the police said.

The bodies of a woman and her son with multiple cuts inflicted on them were found inside their home in Jayanthi Nagar in Kilinochchi on Tuesday (30).

The murder victims were identified as Vishnu Gandhi Walliamma (70) and her son Vishnu Gandhi Vigneswaran (34).

The arrested suspect is said to be a neighbour of the deceased.

Through further interrogations into the arrestee, the police recovered a mobile phone and a wire, suspected to have been used to kill the victims, from inside a well in the area.

Kilinochchi Police is conducting probes into the incident.

