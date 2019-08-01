Over 122kg of Cannabis seized from Jaffna

-

Over 122kg of Kerala Cannabis have been seized during a search conducted in Mathagal area in Jaffna by the Navy in coordination with the Police yesterday (31).

Naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the officials of Ilavalai Police had found several packages hidden in a shrub near the beach.

Upon unpacking the packages, the naval personnel and the police had discovered 122.5kg of Kerala Cannabis. It is believed that the Cannabis stock was smuggled into the country via sea routes. Ilavalai Police is conducting further investigations into the seized stock of Cannabis.



Meanwhile, in a separate naval search operation conducted at the Katchatheevu Island and in the northern sea area, 50kg of Beedi leaves were recovered yesterday (31).

A group of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a foot patrol in the southern part of the Katchatheevu Island had found a parcel containing 30kg of Beedi leaves washed ashore.

Further, naval personnel onboard a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command whilst patrolling in the seas off the Delft Island had found another suspicious parcel floating in the waters. When the parcel was unpacked, there was 20kg of Beedi leaves in it.

The seized consignment of Beedi leaves is to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for further investigations, the Navy said. It is believed that the smugglers had left behind the consignment of Beedi leaves as a result of continuous naval operations.

Meanwhile, under the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva the Navy is now in full swing to fight against drug trafficking activities in the country, the Navy said.