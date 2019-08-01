Need foreign support to curb IS - Ruwan

-

State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene states that the support of the intelligence of other countries is necessary to combat the ISIS terrorism.

He pointed out that the officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States have arrived in the country express their support to curb the terrorist activities.

Minister Wijewardene made this observation at a debate on the proposal to extend the state of emergency by another month.

The motion to extend the state of emergency by one month was passed by a majority of 40 votes yesterday, with 42 votes in favor and two votes against.