Grama Niladhari officers resort to trade union action

August 1, 2019   11:29 am

The officers of Sri Lanka Grama Niladhari Association have launched a trade union action from today (01) citing 13 demands.

The chairman of the collective Sumith Kodikara stated that the Grama Niladhari officers would withdraw from the one-day service of issuing National Identity Cards (NIC) as the first phase of the trade union action.

Grama Niladhari officers would resort to a stern trade union action in the future if the authorities fail to heed their demands, Sumith Kodikara continued.

