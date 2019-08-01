Grama Niladhari officers resort to trade union action

-

The officers of Sri Lanka Grama Niladhari Association have launched a trade union action from today (01) citing 13 demands.

The chairman of the collective Sumith Kodikara stated that the Grama Niladhari officers would withdraw from the one-day service of issuing National Identity Cards (NIC) as the first phase of the trade union action.

Grama Niladhari officers would resort to a stern trade union action in the future if the authorities fail to heed their demands, Sumith Kodikara continued.