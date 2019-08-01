Sri Lankan father in Italy shoots daughter, attempts suicide

August 1, 2019   11:33 am

A Sri Lankan father shot at his 26-year-old daughter with a rifle in the province of Padua town of Teolo, in Italy on Tuesday before trying to commit suicide, sources said Wednesday.

After shooting the daughter, the 46-year-old man had, first, tried to take his own life with the rifle.

However, the attempt had failed and he then attempted to hang himself, reported Italian media.

The Carabinieri police had intervened and managed to save both the daughter and the father, who is in a serious condition in hospital.

-Agencies

