Public alleges police are biased towards Rishad - Omalpe Sobhitha Thera

August 1, 2019   02:00 pm

Reinstatement of Rishad Bathiudeen as a minister is a blatant disregard of public opinion, says Venerable Omalpe Sobhitha Thera.

The Venerable Thera made these comments speaking to the media last evening (31) at Godakawela area in Ratnapura.

The public is alleging that the police are partial to Minister Bathiudeen as they failed to arrest him despite the accusations levelled against him, Sobhitha Thera stated.

A no-confidence motion against Minister Bathiudeen must be brought forth without delay and it is the responsibility of the Parliament to take action against the minister, Sobhitha Thera commented further.

