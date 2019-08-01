7,000 police officers to be deployed for Kandy Perahera

-

A total number of 7,000 Police personnel including STF officers will be deployed for the Kandy Esala Perahera, says Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The historic Kandy Esala Perahera is scheduled to commence tomorrow (02).

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeeep Nilanga Dela said that that the Esala Perahera would commence following the ceremony of Kap planting ritual.

