Suspect arrested for defrauding money by promising overseas jobs

-

The investigation division of Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau has arrested an individual for sending off migrant workers for employment in Dubai using travel visa.

The suspect was arrested upon acting on a complaint received by the Foreign Employment Bureau from a migrant worker who had not received the job as promised following his arrival in Dubai. It was reported that the scammer has obtained Rs 180,000 from the victim to find him foreign employment opportunity.

The arrestee is a resident of Wellampitiya area named M. Senthikumar.

The investigation officers had found 13 passports and various documents required for foreign employment belonging to the multiple persons.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on July 30th and released on bail condition of Rs 500,000.

Further hearing of the case will be on October 15.