President Maithripala Sirisena has said that any person who is against the process of imposing the death penalty for drug traffickers is against the task of building a better country.

The reason behind all the serious criminal activities like murder, robbery and rape is drugs menace, the President said, adding that he has decided to impose the death penalty for drug traffickers with the aim of building a better country for the future generation.

President Sirisena has made these remarks addressing a religious ceremony held to present the Scroll to the Most Venerable Galgodagama Sobhita Nayaka Thera for being elevated to the position of Chief Sanganayaka of Uva Province of Amarapura Siri Saddhammawansha Maha Nikaya, at the Bandarawela Urban Council Auditorium, today (01), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President, expressing his views further, said that a developed country means a country not only rich with physical resources but a country with disciplines and better persons.

The President has recalled with honour the great service rendered by the Maha Sangha since the ancient time to build a country with spiritually developed people and said that the government is committed according to the policy of it to fulfil the responsibility of protecting and nurturing the Sambuddha Sasanaya.

Most Venerable Galgodagama Sobhita Nayaka Thera has rendered a great service to the society and in recognition of his service the Nayaka Thero was elevated to the position of Chief Sanganayaka of Uva Province, the PMD reported.

The Vijinipatha (a traditional fan) has been offered to the Thera by the President.

The Maha Sangha, former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Uva Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon, Chief Minister of Uva Province Chamara Sampath Dassanayaka and others had joined the event.