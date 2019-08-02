US would not take over land ownership in SL through MCC - Teplitz

-

The United States would not gain the ownership of any land in Sri Lanka through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz has insisted.

The ambassadress stated this addressing the 3rd annual general meeting of the Sri Lanka-USA Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting further, she said the US believes that Sri Lanka needs an all-inclusive economic growth to protect the island’s sovereignty and to promote peace and reconciliation.

“Millennium Challenge Corporation is a US institution that provides developmental funds. The US has donated USD 480 million for an all-inclusive economic development and for promotion of development,” Teplitz stated.

She stressed that this sum is not a loan that it would mortgage the island’s future.

This fund facilitates upgrade of transport infrastructure and implementation of land administration reforms of the government of Sri Lanka.

The media has reported misleading information regarding the grant of MCC, the ambassadress emphasized.