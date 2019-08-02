Heated argument leads to gunfire at Maradana

-

An individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place at around 7.30 pm last evening (02) at Maligakanda Road in Colombo 10.

An argument over money between a resident of the area and another individual who had come over to his house had escalated out of control, the police said. The visitor had then opened fire inside the house and fled the scene.

Another person who was inside the house has reportedly sustained minor injuries in the shooting. He has been discharged from the Colombo National Hospital after receiving treatment.

The injured is a 77-year old named Gomas Abeysinghe Weerakoon from Wellampitiya area.

The gunman has been identified by the police, however, it was reported that he is currently in hiding.

Maradana Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.