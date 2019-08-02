Ali Roshan granted bail

-

Samarappulige Niraj Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and seven others have been granted bail over the case on alleged illegal possession of five elephants, says Ada Derana reporter.

The case was taken up today (02) before the Permanent High Court at Bar consisting Judges Vikum Kaluarachchi, Dhammika Ganepola and Adithya Patabendi.

Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara, presenting submissions before the three-judge bench, said the Attorney General has no objections over granting bail to the eight suspects in the case.

Accordingly, the judge bench ordered to release the eight suspects under bail conditions. Each of the defendants was ordered to pay a cash bail of Rs 25,000 and two personal bails of Rs 5 million.

State Counsel Bandara handed over all the documents pertaining to the case to the defence attorneys.

The Special High Court subsequently ordered to take up the case again on the 30th of August.

The Attorney General had then filed 27 charges against ‘Ali Roshan’ and six other defendants under the Offences against Public Property Act, with regard to the possession of four elephants without licenses and racketeering.

The other defendants of the case include Assistant Director of the Department of Wildlife Upali Padmasiri and a former clerk of the same department B. Sanjeewani.