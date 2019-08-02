12 schools to remain closed for A/L paper marking

-

The Department of Examinations has announced the list of schools which will remain closed due to them being used for paper marking activities of the 2019 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination and the Grade 5 Scholarship exam.

The paper marking of the Advanced Level exam is be carried out under three phases with the first phase continuing from August 28 to September 13, the second phase from September 15 to October 01 and the final phase to commence on September 24 and continue till October 08.

The department said that a total of 12 schools will remain completely closed for the first phase of the paper marking and they will only reopen for the third term on September 16 while 26 schools will be partially closed during this period.

8,466 teachers under 498 evaluation boards are expected to participate in the paper marking activities which follow the Advanced Level exam.

Meanwhile the paper marking pertaining to the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam will be carried out at 39 schools from August 15 to 20 with the participation of 6,976 teachers under 436 boards.

Schools to remain completely closed for paper marking:

Royal College Colombo 07 Nalanda College, Colombo 10 Hindu College, Colombo 04 Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara Mihindu College, Ratnapura St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala Kingswood College, Kandy Viharamahadevi Girls’ College, Kandy Seethadevi Girls’ College, Kandy Vidyaloka College Galle Viharamahadevi Girls’ College, Badulla Uva Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla

These schools will reopen for the third term on September 16.

