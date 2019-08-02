Raghavan & IOM discuss bringing back Lankan refugees in India

-

The Chief of International Organization of Migration (IOM) for Sri Lanka and Maldives Sarat Dash called on Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan today (02) at the Governor’s Secretariat.

The case of Sri Lankan refugees living in India has been discussed at length and attention was also given to the measures to bring them back to the island.

Sarat Dash has said that IOM could spend Rs 6.5 million to bring the Sri Lankan Tamils living in India as refugees and there is a delay in the process of bringing them to Sri Lanka due to some unexpected reasons. He has reportedly requested the governor to help with this.

In response, the governor has said he would talk to the officials of Foreign Affairs Ministry and other relevant officials in this regard and would take necessary actions to assist IOM.

At the same time, Sri Lankan refugees in India as refugees are fully entitled to return to their nation, the Northern Province governor’s media unit said in a release.

The Sri Lankan refugees in India must be provided with proper facilities upon their return to the island, the governor has said. He also pointed out that they should not be living as refugees in Sri Lanka again.