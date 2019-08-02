Kandy to be made liquor-free for Esala Perahera

-

All licensed liquor shops in Kandy and surrounding areas are to be closed from the 5th to 15th of August in view of the historic Kandy Esala Perahera, says the Department of Excise.

Accordingly, all licensed liquor shops at Kandy Four Gravets and Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat, Peradeniya, Katugastota, Aladeniya, Ambatenna, Madawala, Menikhinna, Digana and Talatuoya areas will be closed for the time being.

Commissioner-General of the Excise Department said the decision was taken to make these areas alcohol-free for the event.

Meanwhile, liquor shops with retail licenses and special licenses within 8km radius of Sri Dalada Maligawa are also to be closed for in the light of Kandy Perahera.