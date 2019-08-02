-

The transfer of DIG of Kurunegala Kithsiri Jayalath has been cancelled with immediate effect, the National Police Commission (NPC) said.

DIG Jayalath was to be transferred to Trincomalee police division as per the decision taken by the NPC yesterday (01). However, the commission decided to cancel the transfer order today (02).

NPC Secretary Nishantha Weerasinghe stated this speaking to Ada Derana.

DIG Jayalath is reportedly facing an internal inquiry into his conduct over what has resulted in a deeply divisive issue following allegations levelled at Dr. Mohamed Shafi of Kurunegala Hospital of allegedly performing non-consensual sterilisation on several mothers.

The DIG is also facing allegations that he provided information to the media without consulting the Police Chief.