Six Indians arrested at BIA with gold in rectum

-

Six Indian nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle over 2.4 kg of gold by concealing in their rectal cavities.

The passengers were arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the airport today.

They had attempted to smuggle 2 kg and 440g of gold, worth around Rs 17 million, by concealing them in their rectums.

Police said that based on information received by the CID unit at the BIA, four Indian nationals preparing to fly to India were arrested this morning with 1kg and 60g of gold at the airport.

Meanwhile another two Indian nationals preparing to board a flight to India were arrested this evening with 1kg and 60g of gold