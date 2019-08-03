Windy condition expected to enhance

-

Windy condition is likely to enhance over Northern province and over Northern sea areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces district after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Potuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.