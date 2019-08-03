SLC security delegation to arrive in Pakistan on August 6

-

A security delegation from the Sri Lankan cricket board will arrive in Pakistan on August 6.

The security delegation will visit venues in Karachi and Lahore. The PCB has offered Sri Lanka to play two Test matches in Pakistan.

The security delegation will travel to August 8 where they will be briefed about the security situation in the country.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a series in October.

Pakistan last hosted a Test match on home soil back in 2009. It was on March 3, 2009, when Sri Lanka’s team bus, taking the players to the Gaddafi Stadium for a Test against Pakistan, was hit by bullets and grenades in an attack by armed militants.

It was six years until an international team visited again, with Pakistan forced to play the majority of their home games in the United Arab Emirates — a situation that continues to this day.

Minnows Zimbabwe were the first to venture into Pakistan after the attack, playing two T20 and three one-day internationals in 2015.

Under heavy security, Sri Lanka made an emotional return to the Gaddafi Stadium for a one-off T20 international in October 2017. The West Indies also played three T20 internationals in Karachi last April.

In recent years, Pakistan has hosted several matches including the final and some matches of the second, third and fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

-Agencies