The UNP’s new alliance will be formed on the 5th of August at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Responding to media on this new alliance, the minister said the Working Committee meeting of the UNP held on Thursday (01) had discussed on forming a front from the party along with those who think alike while preserving the UNP’s identity.

Commenting further, the minister said Minister Sajith Premadasa’s name was not suggested for UNP’s secretary-general post and that he only talked about himself at the Working Committee meeting of the party.

Seven to eight members of the party had voted against the charter of new alliance that is to be formed, however, as the majority had voted in favour, the charter was passed, Karunanayake added.

It was decided to make the required amendments that were suggested to the charter of the alliance, the minister continued.

Speaking further, the minister said the presidential candidate of the United National Front will be a member of the UNP.

“UNP’s presidential candidate will be announced once the dates for the election are announced, however, before that we will form the new alliance and make necessary preparations,” Karunanayake said.