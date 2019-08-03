Will have to work with SLPP, though reluctantly - Dilan Perera

Will have to work with SLPP, though reluctantly - Dilan Perera

August 3, 2019   01:26 pm

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Dilan Perera says that they will have to work together with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the future.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing the media at a media briefing held at his residence yesterday (02).

If the Sri Lanka Freedom Party act contrary to its supporters’ expectations, they will have to work with the SLPP, though reluctantly, MP Perera added.

Certain groups of the SLFP are trying to support Minister Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election, the parliamentarian said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories