Will have to work with SLPP, though reluctantly - Dilan Perera

UPFA Parliamentarian Dilan Perera says that they will have to work together with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the future.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing the media at a media briefing held at his residence yesterday (02).

If the Sri Lanka Freedom Party act contrary to its supporters’ expectations, they will have to work with the SLPP, though reluctantly, MP Perera added.

Certain groups of the SLFP are trying to support Minister Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election, the parliamentarian said further.