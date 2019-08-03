Motorcyclist killed in multiple vehicle collision

-

One person has died in a multiple-vehicle collision at Imiyangoda junction in Wariyapola police division.

A motorcycle and a car that had been travelling on the same lane had collided last night (02). The car had veered off and subsequently crashed against a bus which had arrived from the opposite.

The motorcyclist, the pillion rider and the driver of the car, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, were hospitalized. The 39-year-old motorcyclist had later succumbed to injuries.

Wariyapola Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.