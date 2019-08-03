Advisory issued for gusty winds in north over next few days

-

Windy condition is likely to enhance over Northern Province (45-50 kmph) and over Northern sea areas (55-65 kmph) during next few days, the Department of Meteorology said issuing an advisory today (03).



Land areas:

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (45-50) kmph at times are likely over the Northern Province.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea area (In between latitude 08N-20N and Longitude 80E-100E sea areas) can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during next few days, particularly from tomorrow.

Fishermen are informed that venturing into Northern and Central Bay of Bengal sea area from 05th to 09th August is highly risky.

Showers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the evening or night in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Potuvil to Batticaloa can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times, the Meteorology Department said.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.