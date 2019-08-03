CBK says ex-govt ended war using weapons brought in during her time

August 3, 2019   05:30 pm

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says that fraud and corruption in the incumbent government are much lesser in comparison to the previous administration.

However, she added that the current government, too, has its faults.

Addressing a public meeting held in Kelaniya, the former president commented the previous government had handed over a bankrupted country to their current counterparts.

Kumaratunga, speaking on her era of administration, said that they had followed a direct, clear vision for the country’s economy.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had ended the war using the weapons that her government had brought into the country, former President Kumaratunga commented.

