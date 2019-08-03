Thousands of foreign cigarettes nabbed at BIA

-

Customs officers attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have detained a Sri Lankan passenger who had illegally brought in thousands of foreign-manufactured cigarette sticks.

The 33-year-old detainee had arrived at the BIA from Dubai at around 5.40 am this morning (03).

The Customs Media Spokesman, Additional Director General of Customs Sunil Jayaratne said 13,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 650,000 were found inside the suspect’s luggage.

It was reported that the detained passenger is a businessman from Imaduwa area in Galle.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the detainee and the contraband was confiscated.