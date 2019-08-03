Grade 5 Scholarship Exam tomorrow...

-

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow (04) at 2995 centres across the country.

The Department of Examinations said 339,369 candidates are to sit for the Scholarship Exam this year.

The exam is set to begin at 9.00 am, hence the department urges the candidates to arrive at their respective examination centre at least half-an-hour before the time of the commencement.

The question paper will remain a confidential document even after the scholarship examination ends, the Examination Department stressed.

Printing, possessing, photocopying, selling, publishing the question paper via printed or digital media is strictly prohibited, the department said further.

Any person who violates the aforesaid order will be legally charged and the Examinations Department requests the general public to lodge complaints to the nearest police station in this regard.