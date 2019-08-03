SLPP launches e-canvassing for upcoming presidential poll

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna today (03) launched its island-wide pre-election campaign aimed at the presidential election.

SLPP has introduced e-canvassing in the country for the first time through their election campaign and it is set to conclude tomorrow (04).

Using a mobile app called ‘V-CAN’, the SLPP promoted the party ahead of the upcoming election by visiting numerous houses across the country.

National Organizer of SLPP Basil Rajapaksa along with other party members also joined the campaign today.