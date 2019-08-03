JMI Group leader and uni student propagating extremism arrested

-

Two persons have been arrested over terrorist activities have been arrested, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

One of the arrestees is the Leader of the Eastern Province Armed Group of the Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI), an organization which is currently banned in Sri Lanka.

He is a 25-year-old named Mohamed Nawushad Umar, stated the Police.

The other arrestee is a student from South Eastern University in Oluvil.

He was arrested over allegedly carrying out out extremist propaganda.