JMI Group leader and uni student propagating extremism arrested

JMI Group leader and uni student propagating extremism arrested

August 3, 2019   09:19 pm

-

Two persons have been arrested over terrorist activities have been arrested, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

One of the arrestees is the Leader of the Eastern Province Armed Group of the Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim  (JMI), an organization which is currently banned in Sri Lanka.

He is a 25-year-old named Mohamed Nawushad Umar, stated the Police.

The other arrestee is a student from South Eastern University in Oluvil.

He was arrested over allegedly carrying out out extremist propaganda.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories