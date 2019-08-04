Six dead, 52 injured in SLTB-private bus collision

-

Six persons have been killed while 52 others have been reported injured in a collision between two buses in Waskaduwa, Kalutara.

A bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) en route to Colombo from Elpitiya had collided with a private bus heading to Galle from Colombo, at around 4.15 am this morning (04).

Three females and 3 males have been killed in the accident, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, among the injured are 43 males, 8 females and a small child.

They have admitted to the Nagoda Hospital for further treatment.