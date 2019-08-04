Southern Province Governor resigns

August 4, 2019   09:31 am

The Governor of the Southern Province Keerthi Tennakoon has decided to resign from his post as Governor.

Accordingly, he has tendered his resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena, today (04).

This is the third Governor that tendered their resignation within the past week.

On August 01st Uva Province Governor Marshal Perera resigned from his post while Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne handed over his resignation yesterday (03).

