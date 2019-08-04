Must nominate a winning candidate that can match Gotabaya Mano
August 4, 2019 12:30 pm
The United National Party (UNP) should nominate a winning candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, stated Mano Ganesan, the Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress, and Hindu Religious Affairs.
The Minister expressed these views addressing a public meeting held in Kandy.
He stated that according to his knowledge, former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be nominated to run at the election.
Therefore, the UNP must nominate a winning candidate that can match Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he further said.