Must nominate a winning candidate that can match Gotabaya  Mano

The United National Party (UNP) should nominate a winning candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, stated Mano Ganesan, the Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress, and Hindu Religious Affairs.

The Minister expressed these views addressing a public meeting held in Kandy.

He stated that according to his knowledge, former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be nominated to run at the election.

Therefore, the UNP must nominate a winning candidate that can match Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he further said.