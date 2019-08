-

Five individuals have been arrested at several areas around the country over the possession of heroin, stated the police.

They have been arrested at Welikada, Mannar, Wellawatta, and Welwetithurai areas, according to the police.

Reportedly, the police have seized nearly 23 g of heroin found on the suspects.

The suspects are to be produced before the Aluthkade, Mannar and Point Pedro Magistrates’ Courts.