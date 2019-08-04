MoU signing was postponed over request from SLPP-SLFP members set to join us  Harrison

-

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form an alliance between the UNP and other political parties was delayed owing to a request by a group of SLFP and SLPP members who will be joining them, according to Minister P. Harrison.

The Minister stated this to the media following an event held in Ipalogama, earlier today (04).

The United National Party (UNP) was set to sign an MoU to form a political alliance with several other political parties at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, Tomorrow (05). However, it was announced today (04) that the signing of the MoU was postponed.

Minister Harrison stated that it would not be appropriate to reveal the names of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members who are set to join the UNP.

However, some SLPP members from Ratnapura and Kurunegala districts and some SLFP members are willing to join their alliance, he added.

Speaking further on the alliance, Minister stated that his personal opinion, too, is that the General Secretary of the alliance should be a member of a powerful party as they would be naming the members and taking over other responsibilities of the alliance.