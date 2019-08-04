-

Minister Sajith Premadasa’s biggest qualification to be the Presidential candidate is him being a Member of Parliament for 20 years, according to Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

He stated that the experience gained as a Member of Parliament is more valuable than a university degree.

Pointing out that Premadasa had received a degree from the London School of Economics in England, Kiriella stated that, he being an MP for 20 years is the most important qualification above all.

“The knowledge we have obtained from Parliament cannot be obtained from a university.

A candidate cannot be randomly picked. The Working Committee will discuss and nominate a good person”, he added.