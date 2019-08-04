Cyber attack on SLPP e-canvassing app?

August 4, 2019   10:16 pm

The e-canvassing campaign of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna was continued today (04) for the second consecutive day.

SLPP yesterday (03) launched its island-wide pre-election campaign aimed at the presidential election.

SLPP has introduced e-canvassing in the country for the first time through their election campaign.

Using a mobile app called ‘V-CAN’, the SLPP promoted the party ahead of the upcoming election by visiting numerous houses across the country.

However, party representatives had charged that someone had launched a cyberattack on the ‘V-CAN’ app.

