Six including 3 policemen injured in Wellawatte clash

August 5, 2019   07:40 am

Six persons, including 3 police officers, have been injured in the clash between two groups in Wellawatte, last night (04).

The injured have been hospitalized for treatment, stated Police Media Unit.

The Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

It was reported that a heated argument between two groups had intensified into a clash in Wellawatte, last night.

The Police and the Special Task Force were deployed to the location for security where they had been able to curtail the unrest.

