Governors appointed for Uva, Central and Southern provinces

August 5, 2019   09:53 am

Three new Governors have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (5).

Accordingly former Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne has been appointed as the new Governor of the Uva Province.

Former Southern Province Governor Raitha Keerthi Tennakoon has been appointed as the new Central Province Governor.

Meanwhile former UPFA MP Hemal Gunasekara has been appointed as the GOvernor of the Governor of the Southern Province.

