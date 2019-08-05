SLPP UC member for attacking businessman with sword

-

A Dambulla Urban Council member has been arrested this morning (05) over attacking another person with a sword.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member Anura Bandara has been arrested in this manner, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The person injured in the attack is a 35-year-old businessman named Nalin Jayaratne Perera. He is currently admitted to the Dambulla Hospital with severe injuries.

Reportedly, the Urban Councilor had arrived at the business place of the victim early this morning where he had attacked the victim with a sword.

Police investigations have revealed that a family issue between two parties had escalated into the assault.

A team from the Dambulla Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.