SLPP UC member for attacking businessman with sword

SLPP UC member for attacking businessman with sword

August 5, 2019   10:25 am

-

A Dambulla Urban Council member has been arrested this morning (05) over attacking another person with a sword.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member Anura Bandara has been arrested in this manner, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The person injured in the attack is a 35-year-old businessman named Nalin Jayaratne Perera. He is currently admitted to the Dambulla Hospital with severe injuries.

Reportedly, the Urban Councilor had arrived at the business place of the victim early this morning where he had attacked the victim with a sword.

Police investigations have revealed that a family issue between two parties had escalated into the assault.

A team from the Dambulla Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories